All My Children Star Esta TerBlanche's Cause of Death Announced

Esta TerBlanche (ex-Gillian, All My Children)'s cause of death has been revealed. According to a press release issued by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner, the actress, who died in July of last year, died as a result of:

intracranial hemorrhage due to blunt force traumatic head injury likely due to a ground level fall.

The press release noted that the manner of her death was accidental.

A deputy medical examiner finished their examination of TerBlanche on July 22; after receiving test results and study result, the cause of death (and the manner in which she died) were verified Jan. 29.