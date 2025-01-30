Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Li Apologizes to Jack for Her Adulterous Accusations

Naomi Matsuda

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Li and Jack are connecting at Deacon’s pizza kitchen. They discuss how painful it was for her to think Jack slept with her sister. Jack apologizes for all the pain he caused Li. He tells Li he loves her and always has. Li thinks Jack has a funny way of showing his affection. Jack says he’s going to continue to prove his love over and over again until she believes him. Li is skeptical but says, for now, she’s the one who needs to apologize. She’s very sorry for thinking he could be Luna’s father. 

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Jack Thinks Li and Poppy Will Make Amends

