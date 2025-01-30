Days of Our Lives Recap: EJ Tortures Rafe as Jada Prepares to Walk Down the Aisle

Galen Gering

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Leo arrives to visit Marlena and basically forces his way into the house. He notes how upset she is and Marlena tells him the story of walking in on Belle. Leo can’t help himself and begins to guess who she was with. For some reason, Marlena just shouts out EJ’s name.

Marlena is very annoyed with herself for blurting out the truth. Leo promises not to tell anyone and thanks HIS DOCTOR for confiding in him. Marlena thanks him as she doesn’t have anyone to talk to. She’s upset by what Belle’s actions will do to their family, most notably Samantha Gene and Shawn Douglas. Marlena goes on to tell HER PATIENT how Shawn Douglas showed up in the middle of everything. She notes this type of intimate detail should really only be shared with a really good friend, which makes Leo smile from ear to ear.

Leo thinks they are now best friends. Marlena notes she’s had best friends, but they all moved out of town. She then remembers Leo is her patient (thank you). He believes their professional boundaries were breeched long ago as he ceased having regular appointments a while back. With that, he tells her about reuniting with Javi. He tells her the full story of nabbing Kerry and how it brought him back to Javi. Marlena reminds him to go slowly and build a strong foundation.

Leo thinks Marlena is projecting because of Belle and EJ. She agrees saying she was concerned he would get hurt by rushing back into things with Javi. Leo thinks her concern is proof they are best friends and pulls her into a hug (Does anyone else find this whole scene odd? Does anyone else think Marlena kind of sounds like Hattie? I am confusion).

DiMera Mansion – Tunnels: EJ is feeling himself this morning as he greets Rafe with a song and wishes him a very jolly happy birthday! He puts a party hat on Rafe’s head and lights the candle on his birthday muffin. Rafe blows out the candle and wishes EJ were dead. They snark back and forth before EJ says today is both his birthday and wedding day.

Rafe thinks there can’t possibly be a wedding happening as Jada must be out looking for him. EJ reminds Rafe about Arnold which allows him to put the puzzle pieces together. He goes on to say Rafe should blame Jada for everything as she conspired to have him fired as the D.A. EJ reminds Rafe taking action against a DiMera will result in serious consequences. That being said, he won’t let Arnold anywhere near Jada’s bed.

Rafe reminds EJ of Arnold raping Samantha Gene and demands he stop this potential tragedy before it can take place. EJ says before the happy couple can head to the honeymoon suite, Jada is going to be outed as a corrupt police officer. Once Jada is fired, Arnold will be re-appointed police commissioner and convince Paulina to re-hire him as D.A. EJ messes with Rafe a bit more before the former police commissioner lunges at him in anger.

Hernandez House: Gabi hums the wedding theme and calls out for Jada to rise and shine. Just then, a very hungover bride to be enters the room. Gabi assures Jada, she’ll get her down the aisle one way or another. Stephanie is coming over later and Javi is dealing with “Rafe.”

Jada says how surprised she was at “Rafe’s” bachelor party behavior right before Stephanie arrives with glam squad supplies. Gabi needs to run some errands and will meet them at the church later in the day.

Stephanie and Jada chat about the wedding. The conversation inevitably turns to Bobby/Everett as her first marriage. Not a lot went right with that union except bringing her and Stephanie closer together. With that, they embrace.

Jada stares at her phone and Stephanie checks in to make sure she’s ok. Jada is clearly off her game and Stephanie pushes for details. She says she hasn’t heard from Rafe today and feels like she’s being ghosted. Stephanie says phones work both ways and she could call him, as well. Jada gets it but goes on to say something has been very off about Rafe’s behavior. She says he has been different for a while, including getting handsy with the dancer the night before. Further, he’s working for EJ which makes no sense based on their mutual hatred.

Salem Inn – Arnold’s Room: A hungover and half-dressed Rafe awakens to find Javi at his door. He enters all happy and wishes his not-cousin a happy birthday! Javi hands “Rafe” their grandmother’s hangover cure, which doesn’t thrill him. He quickly tries to push Javi out of the room when the stripper from the night before emerges, nearly naked, from the bathroom. She heads back to the bathroom and Arnold tries his hand at an explanation. He says he forgot his scarf at the bachelor party. When she returned it, she was drunk and spent the night. Javi asks where exactly she slept. Savannah (stripper/dancer) emerges from the bathroom and backs up “Rafe.” Javi doesn’t believe a single word and demands they confess.

“Rafe” confesses to sleeping with Savannah which infuriates Javi. Savannah is annoyed by the entire discussion and DRAMATICALLY makes her exit. “Rafe” looks at Javi and says he should keep his mouth shut. Javi can’t believe what he’s hearing, and “Rafe” reminds him that they aren’t married yet. What Jada doesn’t know won’t hurt her. Javi is aghast by his cousin’s words and behavior. “Rafe” once again warns his cousin to keep his mouth shut. Javi says “Rafe” can get ready without him but agrees not to say anything to Jada. With that, he exits.

Horton House: Gabi arrives and is greeted by a shirtless JJ. She reminds him about Rafe’s wedding, and he wonders why she’s graced him with her presence. Gabi asks if he can be her date to the nuptials and JJ happily agrees. She says she would have asked earlier but lost her nerve as they haven’t been seeing each other very long.

Endings

JJ recognizes what a big deal it is for him to accompany Gabi to a family wedding. He’s happy she asked and agrees. With that, they kiss all up in Alice Horton’s living room. Just then, JJ gets a call saying he needs to be in court. He apologizes to Gabi as he would rather be spending the day with her. She understands and promises to save him a piece of cake. Before she can leave, JJ thanks her for inviting him to such an important family event and they kiss once again (I love these two!).

Javi and Leo run into each other in Horton Square. Leo is all happy, but Javi is fuming. He says Leo ruined Jada and Rafe’s wedding.

Stephanie brings up Everett/Bobby again and thinks Jada is overthinking this wedding because of her last. Just then, Jada gets a call from “Rafe.”

Rafe knocks EJ out and, rather than quickly making his exit, stops to say to the air how there isn’t going to be a wedding.

