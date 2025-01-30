Days of Our Lives Recap: EJ and Belle Are Stunned by Marlena's Intrusion

Dan Feuerriegel

Shawn Douglas’ Place: Shawn Douglas is on the phone with Paulina. He tells her Chanel is fine but not to tell anyone where she spent the night as she doesn’t want anyone to know. After they hang up, Chanel walks into the room wearing nothing but Shawn D’s t-shirt.

Shawn Douglas asks Chanel what she remembers from the night before. She remembers most of the evening, including seeing him at Short Bar and their kiss. The next thing she remembers is waking up at the house. She asks if they hooked up the night before. Shawn D. confirms they didn’t sleep together.

Chanel apologizes for putting the moves on Shawn Douglas. She’s still married and wants to respect her vows even if Johnny didn’t. Shawn D. sticks up for his cousin saying Johnny is miserable without her. He wants her to focus on the good things about their marriage and not just his one, very large, mistake. Chanel thanks Shawn D for his intentions. They chat a bit about their marriages and how infidelity ruined Shawn D and Belle. Chanel says she doesn’t know if her marriage is over and Shawn D all but begs her to fight for it.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Johnny is on his phone trying to reach Chanel by text. Just then, Kristen walks in and they chat about Rachel’s return. Kristen tells him a bit about their family and the scrapbook, which led Rachel to the vacation house (not the mention of Jennifer and Peter’s marriage!).

Kristen tells Johnny the story of the woman in white being her mother and how grateful she was to learn she was alive. Unfortunately, a few months later, both her mother and Stefano were thought to have died in a collapse of the Paris tunnels.

Blake Vacation Home: The woman in white gets a call from Rachel. She’s checking on Ava who is tied to a chair in the corner. She tells Rachel now that Ava is out of the way it will only be a matter of time until her parents reunite. Rachel says to keep an eye on Ava because she’s sneaky, with that they hang up.

The woman in white removes Ava’s gag, saying no one will hear her if she tries to scream. Ava asks why Rachel was there. TWIW says she was helping Rachel get her out of the way so Kristen and Brady can reunite. Ava asks who she is and TWIW only says she’s a woman who believes families shouldn’t be separated. Ava talks about her family and how close she is to her son Tripp. She asks to be let go so she can go to her son’s wedding. TWIW says letting her go will only hurt Rachel. Her disappearance will only benefit her new little friend.

Ava tells TWIW she doesn’t know who she’s messing with as she can have her killed with one phone call. TWIW isn’t phased by her threats as she once dealt with a man who was truly dangerous. Ava says none of it matters as Brady will come rescue her soon. TWIW wonders if Brady cares enough to rescue her.

TWIW tries to feed Ava breakfast but she’s good with starving. With that, TWIW puts the gag back on her just as the phone rings with a call from Rachel. She says they have trouble as Ava left a voicemail for Brady who just let Kristen hear it.

John and Marlena’s Penthouse – Living Room: Brady can’t reach Ava and is a touch worried. Marlena walks in and says Belle must be having a difficult morning as she’s still in bed. Brady tells Marlena about Rachel and she can’t believe she went all the way to Aremid by herself. He says she admitted she was trying to get her parents back together. They’ve decided Rachel needs to go to therapy and Marlena gives him a referral.

John and Marlena’s Penthouse – Belle’s Room: A foggy-headed and hungover Belle awakens to find EJ lying next to her. She tries to wake EJ up and then smacks him with a pillow. He recalls the events of the prior evening and remembers arguing and then hunching.

They review the night before where Belle and Gabi both named EJ as their biggest hookup regret. EJ notes neither of them complained at the time. Further, EJ wonders why she allowed him to take her home. Belle switches directions asking why EJ decided to drive her home. They snark a bit about their hookup and how they were caught up in the moment. With that, they get back to hunching.

Belle and EJ complete round two and immediately begin to talk about the implications of Samantha Gene finding out. They get into a bit of a fight just as Marlena walks in. EJ scrambles for his clothes while Marlena and Belle get into it. Marlena can’t believe Belle’s behavior. Belle reminds her mother she is a grown ass woman and also she should knock! Marlena is disappointed in her daughter as she knows how EJ has hurt their family. If she wants to continue seeing EJ, it won’t be under her roof.

EJ and Belle get dressed and discuss how embarrassed they are by being caught by Marlena. EJ says they will have to be more careful next time. Belle indicates there won’t be a next time (hahahaha!).

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Brady arrives saying he’s made an appointment to take Rachel to therapy. Kristen demands to go and gets snarky about Ava. Johnny perks up when he hears his former flames name. They all take a listen to the voicemail, but no one can decipher the jumbled mess. Rachel listens from the foyer as they discuss how he hasn’t been able to reach her.

Kristen cleared her schedule so she can go to therapy. She talks a bit about Ava and says she hopes nothing has happened to her. Brady is somewhat skeptical, and Kristen admits she put a lot of effort into it.

Paulina and Abe’s Place: Chanel arrives home in her clothes from the night before to find johnny waiting on her. He says Paulina let him in to wait as he was worried about her. Johnny hesitantly asks where she was all night and Chanel says she spent the night with Shawn Douglas.

John and Marlena’s Penthouse: Shawn Douglas shows up and wanted to return pictures of Rachel from the search. Marlena tries to push him out the door quickly when EJ and Belle emerge from her bedroom.

Endings

Belle tries to explain but Shawn Douglas shuts her down and exits. Marlena shuts the door and tells her daughter her personal life isn’t any of her business. It is her business who hangs out at her house. With that, EJ takes the hint and makes a quick exit.

Chanel explains they didn’t sleep together but she did kiss him. She admits it was a drunken mistake. Further, Shawn D. was a perfect gentleman. She goes on to say Shawn D urged her to forgive him and said she should fight for their marriage. Chanel admits she thinks Shawn Douglas was right.

Kristen, Brady and Rachel are hanging in the DiMera mansion living room. She wants to go to the zoo but Kristen says they’re headed to therapy. Rachel makes a snarky comment about Ava and then heads off to get her coat. Just then, Brady gets a text from Ava.

TWIW tells Ava that Brady never got her full message as it was garbled. Ava assumes Brady will still come looking for her. TWIW says she worked with Rachel to send Brady a text ensuring he will stay far away.

Brady gets a text from Ava saying she’s just landed in Hong Kong. Kristen hopes Ava is staying away to ensure Rachel’s return. Brady continues the message saying Ava is staying in Hong Kong and is breaking up with him. In the foyer, Rachel holds Ava’s phone and smiles as her mission has been accomplished.

