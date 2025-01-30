The Young and the Restless Recap: Mariah Blames Ian for Tessa and Aria's Disappearance

Camryn Grimes, Sharon Case

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Mariah is flashing back to a previous conversation with Tessa about Ian. She was furious at her for making a case to forgive Ian Ward. Tessa apologizes and Mariah just can’t deal with her partner. With that, she exits.

In real-time, Mariah is pacing around Sharon’s house frantic about Tessa and Aria. Sharon suggests calling Chance again, but Mariah knows they would have contacted her if they found anything. Sharon thinks it’s possible there is a logical explanation for their disappearance. Mariah agrees saying she knows there’s a logical explanation and his name is Ian Ward. Sharon is hopeful that, after their fight, Tessa took the baby in the car for a ride. Mariah wants to believe the same but it’s hard not to think the worst.

The Young and the Restless Recap: Ian's Got a Gun

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!