The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Finn Probes Poppy About Her Sexual History

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for January 30, 2025
On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Bill and Luna are having another one of their life conversations in the Spencer living room. He says he sees a lot of his younger self in Luna. She agrees they are a lot alike, which is why she wrote him all those letters from prison. Bill says they had very similar upbringings, which Luna says rests solely on the dysfunctional shoulders of their mothers.

Poppy and Finn are chatting in his office about their completely icky tryst and whether or not he could possibly be Luna’s father. He notes she went out a lot when she was living with the family. Finn wonders if she was hooking up with other guys or was it just him (EWWWWWW!). 

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

