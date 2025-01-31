Perkie's Observations: Cody Outs Jason as the Father of Sasha's Baby on General Hospital

Josh Kelly

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Sasha tells Jason she doesn't need any help from anyone. Jason says she owes Michael but she disagrees.

Angry Cody heads back to the stables where Molly is waiting for him with the copy of his paperwork. Cody loses it on her but Molly says she's dropping off the papers as a favor to Mac so he apologizes.

Alexis tells Diane that Sam was murdered, and her grief is all consuming. She says she's angry and doesn't know what to do with her feelings. Diane promises to be there for her. Alexis summons her girls and explains what happened to Sam. Both girls wonder who would want Sam dead. Alexis says it's being kept out of the press, and she doesn't want the kids to know yet. She wants them to have a united front for Danny and Scout and the sisters agree.

Jason meets with Diane and tells her about Sasha being Michael's baby mama. He mentions the agreement between Sasha and Michael, and they need to protect Michael if it's not what he wants. Jason says he's going to the clinic to talk to Michael and asks her to keep an eye on Sasha.

Carly breaks off the kiss and says she doesn't want to do anything she'll regret. Jack says he wasn't planning on sleeping with her. He has champagne for her, and she wants to know about Valentin. Jack tells her as of tonight he's not protecting Valentin anymore and tells her about their past. Blah, blah, blah they have feelings for each other they're not going to fight anymore and kiss.

Brook Lynn says it feels wrong not telling Chase the truth about the baby she gave up and how Dante is the father. She realizes she would have to tell Dante as well since he never knew. Brook Lynn decides she needs to be honest with Chase.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Dante Learns Sam Was Murdered

Dante tells Chase about the murders and Sam and Dex were victims. Dante brings up Lulu and how he'll always be upset about losing Sam whenever he sees her.

Lulu updates Maxie on Sam's death and she doesn't understand who would want to murder her. Lulu still feels some responsibility for Sam's death, but Maxie says she had no control over it. Lulu says she's still in love with Dante, which Maxie understands. Cody joins them and brings up Sasha's pregnancy but Maxie already knows.

Maxie wonders how Cody found out and he bad mouths deadbeat dads. He tells them that Jason is Sasha's baby daddy.

