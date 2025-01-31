Skip to main content

Wendy Williams Reportedly Fires Personal Attorney Appointed by Court

The former talk show host allegedly let the lawyer go on Wednesday
Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams is allegedly changing up her team as she fights her conservatorship. A source that has direct knowledge of the situation told TMZ that the ex-talk show host has fired her personal attorney appointed by the court, Linda Redlisky.

RELATED: WATCH: An Emotional Wendy Williams on Conservatorship: "I Feel Like I'm in Prison" (VIDEO)

The insider informed TMZ that Williams had requested Redlisky work on getting a trial to decide if Williams really needed to be under guardianship. Because that didn't happen, Williams allegedly axed Redlisky on Wednesday, Jan. 29. TMZ hasn't yet received any comment from Redlisky. 

