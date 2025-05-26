Stephen Nichols

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Kiriakis Mansion: Maggie sits down with a book when Xander walks in. She asks what he’s doing sneaking around her house at that hour. Xander is confused as he thought he owned half the house. Maggie can’t imagine Victor would want him there after beating the fool out of Philip. Xander says he’s not going to fight her for this dump (He’s not wrong. Can we please get an upgrade?). That being said, he is not simply going to forget he has a daughter. Xander tries to head upstairs when Maggie stop him. She says if Sarah decides she doesn’t want him seeing Victoria, she will support her. Maggie tells Xander not to forget who she is. She managed to keep Victor Kiriakis in check whenever he acted a fool and won’t hesitate to do the same to him.

Xander is unfamiliar with this side of Maggie. She assures Xander he isn’t the only one capable of rage. Unlike other folks, she is capable of keeping hers under control so she doesn’t commit unspeakable acts. Xander thinks it’s like Philip faking his own death and framing Brady for murder. Maggie gets it but reminds Xander that Philip wasn’t in his right mind during that time. Xander can’t believe Philip’s actions are always excusable whilst he never receives the same grace. Maggie can’t believe his audacity saying she can’t believe he’s forgotten the number of times she has forgiven his behavior, fought for him and Sarah, and given him the benefits of the doubt because he’d had a rough life. That grace is now gone. She says Xander made fools of both her and Sarah because he said he had changed his ways. For making her feel like a fool, Maggie will never forgive him.

Xander asks Maggie if it matters what Sarah did to his heart. Maggie says she did nothing but love him (which isn’t actually true). Xander says Sarah lied to him for months about Philip stealing half his inheritance and let him build a relationship with his brother knowing about the betrayal. Suddenly, he realizes Maggie knew about Philip’s fraudulent actions, as well. She says she didn’t know right away but eventually. Maggie says she supported her decision to keep the truth from him. Xander can’t believe she stands there judging him when she and Sarah lied to him for months. Maggie says she was trying to protect him from himself. He has proven their worries were not unfounded. Xander swigs a drink saying there’s no proof he did anything to his brother. Maggie says when Philip regains consciousness, she’s certain he will tell the truth. Xander says IF he regains consciousness. Maggie think Victoria is better off having no father than one like him. She bars him from going upstairs saying he’s not seeing Victoria and the staff will deliver his things to his old apartment. With that, she heads upstairs to tend to her granddaughter. Before she leaves, Maggie tells Xander he is never to return to the house again.

University Hospital – Lobby: Sarah is looking at a picture of Xander when Belle, Brady and Paul approach to see John. Belle asks about his condition and Sarah says Kayla is in charge of his case and can update them Just then, Marlena walks out and says their father is alive. Words begin to fail her, and Brady walks over and embraces her (I’m crying already).

Kayla gets a pulse and says John is back. Marlena is back at John’s bedside and Kayla tells her they will do everything they can for John. Marlena thanks her and Steve for all their love and support. Steve tells John to hang in as he has a lot left to do.

Marlena sits down with the kids and says they need to find a place that’s less public. Belle suggests they go to the chapel together. Marlena asks for a few minutes alone before they join her.

Kayla approaches Sarah and asks if she is ok. Sarah explains about the fight with Xander and how she kicked him out of the house. She stops Kayla and asks about John. Kayla explains how bad John is and the recent cardiac arrest. He risked everything to save Bo and now she’s scared he won’t make it.

Sarah brings Brady some strong coffee and says Kayla updated her on John’s condition. He asks about Philip and Sarah says they are hopeful he will come out of his coma, but his injuries are quite severe. He tells her about his last encounter with Philip and wonders how he is getting along with Xander and what went wrong. Brady knows better than anyone what happens when Xander sees red. He wonders if Xander was responsible for Philip’s beating. Sarah says she’s not ready to talk about it and decides to go check on Philip.

University Hospital – John’s Room: Steve and Kayla sit at John’s bedside. She asks her husband about getting the drug to Bo. Steve confirms saying before they went to the lab Dr Russell promised to give Bo a dose of the Sepsis drug without going through the FDA. When John recovered it, Shawn Douglas and Hope took it directly to Bo’s rehab facility. Kayla is in tears when she says she hopes it works. Steve says if Bo survives, it’s all because of John.

University Hospital – Chapel: Marlena talks to God saying she’s been asking a lot of him lately. She says how grateful she is for John’s return but is there now to ask for a miracle. John has risked his life for her so many times she can’t count. She says he is more than a hero to her as he has saved her very soul.

Flashback: MarDevil is choking out John when he calls upon God to help him.

Marlena says she and John have survived so many villains, even the devil himself. She believes John is the best man she has ever known. Marlena asks the Lord above to help John fight and recover.

University Hospital – Philip’s Room: Xander walks in and finds Sarah. He says he’s there to check on his brother. She wonders if he came to finish the job and says she’s calling security. Xander thinks she is being hysterical but Sarah is done saying she can’t deal with anything else today. He inquires and Sarah says John almost died after trying to retrieve the drug Philip took. She says John and Philip are lucky to be alive and Xander is at the center of it (Is that really a fair statement?). Xander thinks she should expand her scope and blame him for everything under the son. Sarah explains Philip was trying to steal the drug to make amends with Xander and to save Bo’s life. He was supposed to meet his friend to pick up the drug but couldn’t because Xander was roughing him up. Had he met his friend, John would never have been in the lab and exposed to the explosion. Xander says he will take the hit but says she should take some blame, herself. If she had told him about Philip and the forged letter months ago, Philip would have been out on his ass and this entire mess could have been prevented. Sarah can’t believe what he’s saying and tells him to go or be thrown out (Ok, I get what Sarah is saying but everyone blaming Xander for everything seems very short-sighted).

University Hospital – Lobby: Paul sits with Brady discussing all the moments he was unable to share with their father. He talks about how all his half-siblings had so much time with their father to share in all kinds of moments while he has been trying to catch up over the past few years.

Flashback: John joins Paul in Seattle to celebrate Pride. Paul says not every kid like him has such a supportive parent. John pulls him in saying how proud he is of his boy (John Black Pride King!).

Brady says they all hit the lottery when they got John as a dad. Paul breaks down saying that’s what makes the situation so difficult. With that, Paul exits.

Xander approaches Kayla at the Nurse’s station and asks if the Sepsis drug was harmed in all that happened earlier in the day. Kayla says it’s not a good time, but he thinks he deserves answers about the drug he was accused of stealing. With that, Kayla exits and Steve blocks him from following. Belle approaches saying she knows what he did to Philip. Xander says she knows nothing except how she defended Philip when he defrauded him out of his inheritance. Belle says she knew nothing when she represented him. Xander thinks she should be disbarred, and Belle thinks he should be in prison. She notes Bo, Philip and John might all be on death’s door but thank goodness he can still possibly profit from the billion-dollar drug. With that, she exits.

Steve asks Kayla about how she’s doing with so many of her siblings dealing with injuries and disease. She says she has thought of John as her brother for four decades. Steve recalls a time when John was in a similar situation.

Flashback: John (The Pawn) is wrapped in bandages as Steve visits him and says they can trust each other.

Steve is in tears after the story and Kayla pulls him into a huge embrace.

University Hospital – Chapel: Belle arrives to join her mother. Belle says John gave her medical power of attorney. Marlena doesn’t want to discuss any of this mess. Belle reminds her how contentious things got the last time they had to deal with her power of attorney during a medical crisis.

Flashback: Belle reminds John that Marlena signed a document saying she didn’t want to be kept alive by machines and wants to tell Kayla. She says the law doesn’t care about their feelings and says he doesn’t have legal standing. John asks for a couple of hours but Belle says she has to act now.

Belle says John didn’t want to put Marlena in the same position. His directive says he wants to fight until the end and Belle thinks it’s exactly what he’s going to do. They both agree John is going to continue to fight to come back to them.

Days of Our Lives Recap: Hope and John Give Bo a Chance at Survival

Endings

Paul tells Brady he and Andrew plan on getting married in Salem. Brady says when their dad wakes up, they have a lot to celebrate.

Kayla joins Belle and Marlena in the chapel to let them know he’s been moved to a room.

Steve enters the chapel and asks the big dude upstairs for some help. He begins to break down in tears as he asks him to help his friend.

Sarah returns home to find Maggie staring at the wall. She asks what happened and Maggie says Xander happened. They both look up at the spot where Victor’s portrait hung and find it empty.

Xander takes Victor’s portrait, stabs it up the middle and throws it in the garbage.

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