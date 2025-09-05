Days of Our Lives Recap: JJ's Family Gathers to Celebrate His Birthday

Matthew Ashford, Melissa Reeves, Casey Moss, Stephen Nichols, Susan Seaforth Hayes

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Greene Central: Chad and Cat send adorably flirty text messages. Chad arrives and is thrilled to find her alone. They chat about all her siblings and his children being at school (Thomas being in class with Rachel could prove interesting. Also, Chad mentioned a very pregnant teacher which makes me wonder why). With that, they get back into making out.

Chad says he’s sorry they have to sneak around but she’s cool with it. They chat about her new job and how he isn’t thrilled with her working for EJ. Chad worries his brother will ask her to do something ethically questionable. Cat switches focus and says she needs to talk about Mark.

Chad knows Mark has a parole hearing coming up as the board reached out to him. Cat was hoping to get to him beforehand. Chad is understandably bothered, especially because he was only charged with tampering with DNA and not trying to shoot him. Cat gets it but understands how desperate Mark had to be as she was backed into the same corner. She tries her best to make the case for her brother and asks if he knows what he is going to say to the parole board. Chad goes OFF about Mark and then quickly makes his exit.

Horton Square: Gwen runs into JJ and wishes him a happy birthday. JJ is surprised she remembered but Gwen says they are siblings and of course she knows. She studied everything about all of them when she wanted so desperately to be a part of the family. They banter back and forth about them being disappointments to each other before he exits.

Horton House: Jack and Jennifer Rose arrive to celebrate JJ’s birthday. Julie sends Jack out to pick up the birthday cake. Afterwards, JRo wants to know what Julie needs to tell her. She asks about Cat and Julie says Chad asked her to back off her, which infuriates JRo. Julie isn’t thrilled with the situation but notes how supportive Chad has been since Doug passed. He is a grown man and can make friends with whomever he chooses. JRo is beside herself but Julie wants to focus on what’s going on in her life.

Jennifer Rose says she will never get over what happened to Abigail (what happened to her body?) but is starting to forge her way forward. Just then, JJ arrives surprised to find his mother there.

Brady Pub: Tate is Steve and Brady’s server. They talk about the baby when Sophia arrives for her shift. She asks him about the dorms, and she confirms she brought the adoption papers. Sophia hands them over and Tate takes a look and says she lied to him as there are no names on the papers. Sophia explains the adoption was semi-open. The adoptive parents know who they are but they don’t get to know the same.

Tate bristles at the explanation saying she should have waited. Sophia’s lies become a bit more reality based when she says she was scared about delays in the adoption process. She knows if she returned home with the baby her mother might have forced her to keep it or petitioned the court for custody. Tate pushes back about her being eighteen but Sophia says she has to live with the woman. She did what was best for the baby. Tate gets it but says she lied to him about something else and confronts her with the fake picture.

Sophia tries to lie her way out of it but Tate says it’s a stock photo from a frame. She says she didn’t know what else to do as the couple wouldn’t give her photos. Sophia knew he wanted a picture and was trying to make him happy. Tate loses his s*** and Brady comes over to calm the situation.

Brady takes Tate back over to Steve and shows them the nameless adoption papers. They head outside and Tate explains about the semi-open adoption, the picture and how he thinks Sophia misspoke with the pronoun issue. Brady asks if he is okay. Tate says he isn’t happy with what Sophia did but at least has some answers. With that, he heads back in to continue his shift. Left alone, Steve thinks everything is too convenient. He notes it could be true but they both agree something is fishy. They agree to continue digging but will keep it to themselves.

Inside, Sophia apologizes for everything, and Tate says he needs some space.

Sophia watches as Brady asks Tate if he can hold onto the adoption papers so he can run them by Belle.

Horton Square: Gwen runs into her father who says he’s in town for JJ’s birthday. She assumes there is a party to which she wasn’t invited (really?). Jack wonders if his daughter wants to be included. Gwen scoffs and wonders why she would want to be in a house of folks who hate her. Jack says he doesn’t hate her. She softens but says she wouldn’t ruin her brother’s birthday celebration. Jack stares at his daughter and begins to wonder if maybe she cares about her extended family. Gwen hardens and says she has no desire to make an appearance.

Jack is glad they ran into each other and that she seems to be doing well. Gwen mentions Dimitri’s inheritance but Jack worries how she is coping with her husband’s betrayal… which is exactly what the Hortons did to her. He thinks that explains why she went after Julie’s necklace. Gwen pushes back and says she bought it for its beauty. Jack stops his daughter saying you did it to get back at someone close to her because she couldn’t lash out at Dimitri.

Jack tears up when Gwen says she sees the disappointment in his face. He wonders how she expects him to react. Gwen says she can’t believe her father still sides with the Hortons instead of his daughter. With that, she exits.

Horton House: JJ wishes he had known his parents were coming because he agreed to go in for an early shift. He promises to stick around for cake and the two exchange I love yous.

Julie pulls out Alice’s necklace. She is certain Gwen only bought it to hurt her. JJ notes he just saw her in the square and was surprised when she wished him a happy birthday. Jennifer Rose musters every last drop of Horton self-righteousness when she notes Gwen and Doug III are two peas in a bod. Julie notes Doug returning the necklace and thinks his heart was in the right place. JJ mention to his mother about the power of redemption. JRo catches the hint about Jack but says he was an entirely different case (She’s right. He was a rapist). She softens and says it’s good to know people can surprise them.

Jack returns with the birthday cake. Chad runs in and catches an icy glance from Jennifer Rose before greeting the family in the living room. Jack spots Alice’s necklace which prompts Julie to return it to the safe with JJ in tow. Jack asks Chad if he has any clue why Gwen is staying in town. Chad has no clue but notes she is crashing at the DiMera mansion. Just then, Steve arrives, hugs Jack and gives JJ a gift.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Brady Sells Kristen Down the River

Endings

JJ’s family sings happy birthday and he blows out the candles. Jack says he hopes his son finds all the happiness he wants this year and they all clink glasses (Isn’t JJ going on duty?).

Tate tells his father he doesn’t know if he will ever be able to track down the baby.

Jennifer Rose and Jack are alone with Chad. She asks about Mark’s upcoming parole hearing. Jack says he and JRo sent in their statements asking for him to be denied early release. She assumes Chad sent his in as well…

Cat is at the hospital setting up EJ’s office. She stumbles upon plans for a new hospital wing, grabs her phone and takes pictures. She quickly puts them back where she found them just as Gwen walks in the office.

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