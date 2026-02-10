On today’s General Hospital recap:

Elizabeth Convinces Portia to take a Paternity Test

Portia tells Liz how great things are going with Isaiah and how much she likes him but worries that will change once they find out who the baby’s daddy is. Portia still worries about Trina and her reaction to all of this.

Portia also worries about Curtis’ reaction and how he’ll want to play house with Jordan and the baby if it’s his. Liz points out she’s putting undue stress on herself by not knowing the paternity. Portia eventually agrees she needs to know the truth so she can move forward.

Lucy and Ava run into each other at the nail salon and continue to bicker about Sidwell.

Tracy School Cody About Romance Novels on General Hospital

Tracy is surprised to see Cody reading a Jane Austen book Cody tells her about Molly’s book and how badly it made him feel but says he’s reading Jane Austen to see the similarities. Tracy explains how romance novels are about the hero being a jerk, being redeemed and then the leading lady falling in love with him. Tracy reassures him she doesn’t see him as a heel.

Molly confronts Kristina about submitting her manuscript, but Kris doesn’t understand Molly’s concerns. Molly admits her agent has positive things to say but she just wrote it as a hobby. She says the book ended her relationship with Cody. Kristina tells her to let Cody finish the book and see his reaction afterwards.

Sidwell Warns Pascal About Messing With Marco’s Happiness

Carly insists Valentin stay hidden and she’ll go to Wyndemere, though she hates using Lucas for this purpose. Valentin tells her how to get into the catacombs but warns her not to get caught.



Lucas is not thrilled to see Pascal is back at Wyndemere and wants to know what his problem is. He thinks Pascal had the hots for Marco and is jealous of their relationship. Pascal is ready to tell it like it is but is interrupted by Marco. He drags Lucas into the other room and kisses him while Pascal listens at the door and Jenz catches him.

Pascal complains about Lucas and doesn’t understand why he’s allowed to live there. Sidwell reminds him Lucas makes Marco happy and warns him to back off. Sidwell asks about Anna and Pascal lets him know how things went. Marco promises Lucas he’ll talk to his father about keeping Pascal away

Carly heads to Wyndemere, telling Sidwell she’s there to apologize to Lucas.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recaps: Valentin Learns of Anna’s Breakdown

Danny’s Family Tree Questions Alarm Alexis on General Hospital

Danny wants the Cassadine family information from Alexis, claiming it’s for a genealogy project. Alexis starts with Mikos as her father and Danny’s grandfather, but Danny wants to know where Charlotte falls on the family tree. Alexis says the only ancestor they share is Mikos and Victor’s father Nicolai.

Jason updates Sonny on Anna’s condition and how she’s insisting she was being held by Faison and saw Peter. He says Anna believes he has to stop Faison, but he doesn’t believe he’s alive. Jason says Anna has PTSD and wonders if he missed the signs before she left.

Jason is upset he abandoned Anna, but Sonny says there was no guarantee he could have helped Anna had he gone. Sonny says Anna is sick and needs medical care. Alexis stops by to ask Jason how close Danny and Charlotte have become. Jason claims they’ve gotten closer as friends since Rocco’s arrest.

Alexis mentions Danny’s supposed school project but says he was more interested in knowing if he was related to Charlotte. She suggests Jason have a conversation with his son.

Jason heads to the mansion to talk to Danny. He offers to listen if Danny has something he wants to talk about. Danny admits there is no project but wanted to know more about Charlotte.

Lucy stops by Sonny’s to tell him to deal with Sidwell.

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