General Hospital is gearing up to showcase glitz and glamour for the next few weeks. From May 25-June 12, ABC's lone sudser will rebroadcast select classics of their staple Nurses Ball episodes when GH's original episodes run out on May 21. The show will follow the example of CBS' The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful by re-airing episodes from their vault. The following episodes will kick off the first week of throwback episodes:

Monday, May 25: The Nurses Balls kicks off with an unexpected interruption during the opening number and includes a surprise proposal! Musical performances include the original number “Welcome to the Nurses Ball,” performed by Epiphany Johnson (Sonya Eddy), Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst), Sabrina Santiago (Teresa Castillo), and Felix Dubois (Marc Anthony Samuel). A special performance of “Willkommen” from Cabaret by Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati). (Show's original airdate May 18, 2014)

Tuesday, May 26: Luke (Anthony Geary) and Tracy (Jane Elliot) take the next step in their relationship. Spencer (Nicolas Bechtel) convinces Nikolas (Tyler Christopher) they have to attend the ball. Musical performances include Pink's “Raise Your Glass” performed by Kiki Jerome (Kristen Alderson) and Friends, Elizabeth Webber, Lucas Jones (Ryan Carnes), TJ Ashford (Tequan Richmond), and Felix Dubois; Meat Loaf's “You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth" performed by Eddie Maine (Wally Kurth); “I Am What I Am" by Jerry Herman performed by Luke Spencer, a striptease to AC/DC‘s “You Shook Me All Night Long” performed by Magic Milo (Drew Cheetwood) & the Magic Wands, Nathan West (Ryan Paevey), Lucas Jones, Felix DuBois, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and TJ Ashford. (Show's original airdate May 9, 2014)

Wednesday, May 27: Spencer begs for another chance with Emma (Brooklyn Rae Silzer). Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) tells Nikolas she still loves him. Scott (Kin Shriner) tells Lucy (Lynn Herring) she made a mistake picking Kevin (Jon Lindstrom). Musical performances include “Brokenhearted” by Karmin performed by Brad Cooper; “I Love It” by Icona Pop performed by The Haunted Starlets, Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco), Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms), Molly Lansing (Haley Pullos), Lulu Spencer-Falconeri (Emme Rylan) and Kiki Jerome, and the original song performance “Criminal Love” by Eddie Gomez, among others. (Show's original airdate May 12, 2014)

Thursday, May 28: Brad (Parry Shen) proposes to Lucas. The truth about Ric (Rick Hearst) and Hayden’s (Rebecca Budig) connection is revealed. Musical performances include the original number “Welcome to the Nurses Ball” performed by Epiphany Johnson, Elizabeth Webber, Sabrina Santiago and Felix Dubois, “99 Red Balloons” by Nena, performed Liesl Obrecht and “Marry You” by Bruno Mars performed by Brad Cooper. (Show's original airdate May 1, 2015)

Friday, May 29: Duke (Ian Buchanan) takes a hit out on Jordan (Vinessa Antoine). Spencer gets a surprise visit from a loved one. Elizabeth pleads with Nikolas to keep the truth about Jason (Billy Miller) between them. Musical performances include “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” by Queen, performed by Eddie Maine, “It Might Be You” by Stephen Bishop, performed by Damien Spinelli (Bradford Anderson), and the original song “You’re Not Alone” performed by Epiphany Johnson and Sabrina Santiago. (Show's original airdate May 5, 2015)