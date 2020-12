The Young and the Restless Promo: A Shadowy Figure Makes a Wedding Day Appearance

Mark Grossman, Michelle Stafford

Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) tie the New Year's knot on The Young and the Restless. Whilst the happy couple gets hitched, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) catches a forlorn Adam (Mark Grossman) lurking in the shadows.

Watch the new Y&R promo below: