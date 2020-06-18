Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' Stacy Haiduk (Kristen Blake DiMera) is headed back to Salem. Although Haiduk only exited the soap last month, Soaps.com reports that the fan-favorite actress will return to our screens on Monday, June 29.

Last we saw, Kristen ran off into the sunset with her long-awaited baby Rachel...leaving ex-beau Brady (Eric Martsolf) and grieving doctor Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) behind. Now, with Kristen popping up in Salem once more, will she be surprised by what she finds going on in her bed?