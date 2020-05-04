Donald Trump Says Nicolle Wallace Was "Thrown Off The View Like a Dog"

Donald Trump, Nicolle Wallace MSNBC/YouTube

Another day, another foul tweet from Donald Trump. Recently, former The View co-host Nicolle Wallace said that that "the right is running a smear campaign against Joe Biden." In response, Trump shared a serious of vitriolic messages about Wallace, who's now a host on MSNBC.

He tweeted:

She was thrown off The View like a dog, Zero T.V. Personas. Now Wallace is a 3rd rate lapdog for Fake News MSDNC (Concast). Doesn’t have what it takes!

Current co-host Meghan McCain responded on Twitter: