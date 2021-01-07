Eva LaRue Shares COVID-19 Diagnosis

Photo Credit: Robert Kazandjian.

Eva LaRue (Celeste, The Young and the Restless; ex-Maria, All My Children) has been diagnosed with COVID-19. In an interview on Jacob Young (ex-J.R, AMC)'s podcast Real Conversations with Jacob Young, the Emmy winner got candid about her and her daughter Kaya's experience with the virus.

She said:

Kaya and I got exposed to COVID last week and we thought we had dodged a bullet but sure enough on New Year’s Eve we both tested positive.

Her outlook is optimistic, though. LaRue shared: