Steven Bergman Photography

Amanda Setton is back as Brook Lynn Quartermaine on General Hospital. The role was temporarily recast with Briana Lane while Setton went on maternity leave, but now Setton has returned to her old stomping grounds.

Setton told Soap Opera Digest all about returning to set, stating:

I missed everyone so much and missed getting to play Brook Lynn each day. She’s just such a fun, spunky, ‘live life to the fullest’ kind of gal. That’s an energy I enjoy getting to tap into!

She added:

My first day back was so wonderful, seeing all the producers and the entire cast and crew. It was so amazing being back with Wally [Kurth, Ned] and Lisa [LoCicero, Olivia]; they really feel like my family. It was so comforting being back together again in the Quartermaine living room!

What's in store for Brook Lynn and her baby on board? The star dished of her belly pad: