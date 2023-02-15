Booked and Busy: Y&R's Sasha Calle Debuts as Supergirl in The Flash Trailer

It's a bird; it's a plane; it's a soap alum! The Young and the Restless star Sasha Calle (ex-Lola) will appear as Supergirl in the upcoming The Flash movie; now, the trailer has emerged (along with a release date)! Elsewhere, former As the World Turns actor Dylan Bruce (ex-Chris) has nabbed a role on Season 2 of Netflix's Sex/Life, while three soap stars headline an upcoming Lifetime flick.

All My Children

Alexandra Daddario (ex-Laurie) stars in the ensemble dramedy Wildflower, in theaters March 17

Another World

Morgan Freeman (ex-Roy) will headline the sc-fi thriller The Astronaut and The Little Bedroom, an English-language remake of a Swiss film; he also stars in the upcoming thriller The Ritual Killer

As the World Turns

Billy Magnussen (ex-Casey) lends his voice to the new DC Comics audio series Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind

(ex-Casey) lends his voice to the new DC Comics audio series Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind Dylan Bruce (ex-Chris) has joined Netflix's Sex/Life Season 2, out March 2, as Spencer

Days of Our Lives

Jackée Harry (Paulina) and Lamon Archey (ex-Eli) will star in the Lifetime original movie Every Breath She Takes, premiering March 25 at 8 PM EST

One Life to Live

Tuc Watkins (ex-David) will star in the Lifetime original movie Every Breath She Takes, premiering March 25 at 8 PM EST

(ex-David) will star in the Lifetime original movie Every Breath She Takes, premiering March 25 at 8 PM EST Laurence Fishburne (ex-Josh) will headline the film The Little Bedroom, an English-language remake of a Swiss film

Sunset Beach

Kelly Hu (ex-Rae) has signed on to CBS' hit drama East New York in a recurring role, starting with Episode 112 (“Up in Smoke,” airing Feb. 19); she plays an incoming NYPD policy advisor

The Young and the Restless