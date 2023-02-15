Skip to main content
Sasha Calle

Booked and Busy: Y&R's Sasha Calle Debuts as Supergirl in The Flash Trailer

It's a bird; it's a plane; it's a soap alum! The Young and the Restless star Sasha Calle (ex-Lola) will appear as Supergirl in the upcoming The Flash movie; now, the trailer has emerged (along with a release date)! Elsewhere, former As the World Turns actor Dylan Bruce (ex-Chris) has nabbed a role on Season 2 of Netflix's Sex/Life, while three soap stars headline an upcoming Lifetime flick.

All My Children

  • Alexandra Daddario (ex-Laurie) stars in the ensemble dramedy Wildflower, in theaters March 17

Another World 

  • Morgan Freeman (ex-Roy) will headline the sc-fi thriller The Astronaut and The Little Bedroom, an English-language remake of a Swiss film; he also stars in the upcoming thriller The Ritual Killer

As the World Turns

  • Billy Magnussen (ex-Casey) lends his voice to the new DC Comics audio series Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind 
  • Dylan Bruce (ex-Chris) has joined Netflix's Sex/Life Season 2, out March 2, as Spencer

Days of Our Lives

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

  • Jackée Harry (Paulina) and Lamon Archey (ex-Eli) will star in the Lifetime original movie Every Breath She Takes, premiering March 25 at 8 PM EST

One Life to Live

  • Tuc Watkins (ex-David) will star in the Lifetime original movie Every Breath She Takes, premiering March 25 at 8 PM EST
  • Laurence Fishburne (ex-Josh) will headline the film The Little Bedroom, an English-language remake of a Swiss film

Sunset Beach

  • Kelly Hu (ex-Rae) has signed on to CBS' hit drama East New York in a recurring role, starting with Episode 112 (“Up in Smoke,” airing Feb. 19); she plays an incoming NYPD policy advisor

The Young and the Restless

  • Chuck Pratt (ex-head writer/EP) and Tracey Thomson (ex-co-head writer) serve as showrunner/EP and writer/EP on Disney's Secrets of Sulphur Springs, which has just been renewed for Season 3
  • Mckenna Grace (ex-Faith) returns as Paige on the Young Sheldon episode “A Frat Party, a Sleepover and the Mother of All Blisters," airing on CBS Feb. 16 at 8 PM EST 
  • Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) lends his voice to the new DC Comics audio series Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind 
  • Sasha Calle (ex-Lola) will debut as Supergirl in the upcoming The Flash film, hitting theaters on theaters June 16, 2023; watch the trailer below

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Cornelius Smith Jr.
Soaps

Booked and Busy: AMC Grad to Star in AppleTV+ Hurricane Katrina Series

By Carly SilverComment
Chanel Dupree, Days of Our Lives
Soaps

Booked and Busy: DAYS' Precious Way Joins Heist Flick

By Carly SilverComment
Redaric Williams
Soaps

Booked and Busy: Y&R Grad Redaric Williams to Star in BET's Haus of Vicious

By Carly SilverComment
Michael Damian, Janeen Damian, The Young and the Restless
Soaps

Booked and Busy: Y&R Fave to Helm Netflix Holiday Flick Starring Lindsay Lohan

By Carly SilverComment