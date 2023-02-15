Booked and Busy: Y&R's Sasha Calle Debuts as Supergirl in The Flash Trailer
It's a bird; it's a plane; it's a soap alum! The Young and the Restless star Sasha Calle (ex-Lola) will appear as Supergirl in the upcoming The Flash movie; now, the trailer has emerged (along with a release date)! Elsewhere, former As the World Turns actor Dylan Bruce (ex-Chris) has nabbed a role on Season 2 of Netflix's Sex/Life, while three soap stars headline an upcoming Lifetime flick.
All My Children
- Alexandra Daddario (ex-Laurie) stars in the ensemble dramedy Wildflower, in theaters March 17
Another World
- Morgan Freeman (ex-Roy) will headline the sc-fi thriller The Astronaut and The Little Bedroom, an English-language remake of a Swiss film; he also stars in the upcoming thriller The Ritual Killer
As the World Turns
- Billy Magnussen (ex-Casey) lends his voice to the new DC Comics audio series Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind
- Dylan Bruce (ex-Chris) has joined Netflix's Sex/Life Season 2, out March 2, as Spencer
Days of Our Lives
Scroll to Continue
Recommended Articles
- Jackée Harry (Paulina) and Lamon Archey (ex-Eli) will star in the Lifetime original movie Every Breath She Takes, premiering March 25 at 8 PM EST
One Life to Live
- Tuc Watkins (ex-David) will star in the Lifetime original movie Every Breath She Takes, premiering March 25 at 8 PM EST
- Laurence Fishburne (ex-Josh) will headline the film The Little Bedroom, an English-language remake of a Swiss film
Sunset Beach
- Kelly Hu (ex-Rae) has signed on to CBS' hit drama East New York in a recurring role, starting with Episode 112 (“Up in Smoke,” airing Feb. 19); she plays an incoming NYPD policy advisor
The Young and the Restless
- Chuck Pratt (ex-head writer/EP) and Tracey Thomson (ex-co-head writer) serve as showrunner/EP and writer/EP on Disney's Secrets of Sulphur Springs, which has just been renewed for Season 3
- Mckenna Grace (ex-Faith) returns as Paige on the Young Sheldon episode “A Frat Party, a Sleepover and the Mother of All Blisters," airing on CBS Feb. 16 at 8 PM EST
- Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) lends his voice to the new DC Comics audio series Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind
- Sasha Calle (ex-Lola) will debut as Supergirl in the upcoming The Flash film, hitting theaters on theaters June 16, 2023; watch the trailer below