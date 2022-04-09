General Hospital Spoilers for the week of April 11-15, 2022

Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) try to weather a storm.

Alexis (Stephanie Erb) encounters a very freaked out Harmony (Inga Cadranel).

Cameron (William Lipton) and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) feel the impact of their recorded encounter.

Ava (Maura West) confronts Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) about Trina’s (Tabyana Ali) arrest.

Nina, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), and Michael (Chad Duell) continue the legal fight for the wee Wiley.

Trina and Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) implode.

Portia (Brook Kerr) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) get into it at work.

Harmony plots a path forward.

Ava and Trina get all Ava and Trina.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Jordan (Tanisha Harper) have a moment.

Brad (Parry Shen) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) prep for poker night.

Brando (Johnny Wactor) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) contemplate their future.

Liesl (Kathleen Gati) questions Britt about romance.

Ava sends Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) reeling by nixing their vow renewal.

Michael and Willow testify.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) gets caught snooping in Dante’s phone.

Anna (Finola Hughes) updates Robert (Tristan Rogers) and Laura (Genie Francis) on her investigation.

Sam admits Carly (Laura Wright) put her up to snooping for information.

Laura is curious about Aiden’s (Enzo de Angelis) activities.

The gym becomes the scene of a tense encounter.

Sonny has a proposition for Phyllis (Joyce Guy).

Dante and Jordan talk police business.

