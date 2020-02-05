Scandal's Gregg Henry Set to Appear Opposite Sanaa Lathan in High-Octane New Drama

Gregg Henry, best known as scheming lobbyist Hollis Doyle on Scandal, and Sanaa Lathan, star of films The Best Man Holiday and Love & Basketball, have been tapped to feature in a new action-thriller series. Called Hit & Run, the show received a straight-to-series order of nines episode from Netflix back in 2018.

Hit & Run is helmed by two creative teams: Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, the brains behind the Israeli mega-hit Fauda, and Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin, who created Amazon comedy Z: The Beginning of Everything. All four serve as executive producers, alongside seven others, while Prestwich and Yorkin are showrunners.

Raz stars as Segev Azulai, an ex-Special Forces agent whose world is shattered when his wife is killed in a hit and run. The name and incident likely pay tribute to Raz's late girlfriend Iris Azulai, who was killed in a 1990 stabbing attack in Israel.

Grief-stricken, Azulai teams up with an old flame to track down his wife's killer. Lathaan appears as Naomi Hicks, an ace journalist who helps with the investigation. Henry is Raz's grieving father-in-law, who's never really gotten along with his son-in-law.

New York filming has complete, while principal photography has started in Israel. Co-EP Mike Barker, who's directed episodes of The Handmaid's Tale and Fargo, will go behind the cameras for five episodes.